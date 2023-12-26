In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Price starts at Rs 2.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm & 28.2 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler in 1 colour. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The Scrambler mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less