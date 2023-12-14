Saved Articles

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesJawa vs Roadster

Jawa Jawa vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Smoke Grey
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.33 PS29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm
Stroke
65 mm65 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm29 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:111:01
Displacement
293 cc334 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm76 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4102,24,363
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2151,98,142
RTO
14,17715,851
Insurance
10,01810,370
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3294,822

  Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

  Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

  Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

  Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

  Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    Latest News

    Mahindra owns 60 per cent of Classic Legends, which manufactures two-wheelers such as Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA.
    Mahindra to invest 525 crore in Classic Legends to boost Jawa, Yezdi, BSA
    14 Dec 2023
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is offering several offers with its motorcycles,
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces special offers across its models. Check details
    12 Dec 2023
    Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month
    Get one month of free fuel with new Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster. But before this date
    21 Dec 2023
    Image used for representational purpose only.
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces mega service camp for owners in these cities
    7 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Lamborghini has launched the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster supercar in India.
    Lamborghini launches its ultimate Aventador in India, powered by last V12 engine
    15 Jun 2022
    Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster marks the return of the iconic SL models in India after a 12-year long hiatus.
    Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster launched in India: First Look
    22 Jun 2023
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler road test review
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler: Road test review
    11 Feb 2022
