In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm & 29 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Roadster in 1 colour. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 28.53 kmpl.