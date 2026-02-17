In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Jawa vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jawa
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Jawa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.0 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|27.33 PS PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS