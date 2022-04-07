|Max Power
|27.33 PS
|18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Stroke
|65 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|27.02 Nm
|14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|11.6:1
|Displacement
|293 cc
|155 cc
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
|Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|4
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|6-Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|76 mm
|58 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹2,01,410
|₹1,82,359
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,77,215
|₹1,56,700
|RTO
|₹14,177
|₹13,066
|Insurance
|₹10,018
|₹10,494
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,099
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,329
|₹3,919
