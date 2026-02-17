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Jawa Jawa vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Jawa vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jawa Yzf r15 v3
BrandJawaYamaha
Price₹ 1.76 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage30.0 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity293 cc155 cc
Power27.33 PS PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Jawa Jawa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L11 L
Wheelbase
1369 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm815 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
27.33 PS18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:111.6:1
Displacement
293 cc155 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Double CradleDeltabox
Body Type
Cruiser BikesSports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Gas Canister - Twin shock hydraulicMonocross (link suspension)
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic ForkTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Twin ExhaustAuxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Engine Kill Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4101,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2151,56,700
RTO
14,17713,066
Insurance
10,01810,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3293,919

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