In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Jawa vs R15 V4 Comparison