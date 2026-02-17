In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Jawa vs R15S Comparison