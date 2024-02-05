In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl. Jawa vs FZ-X Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jawa Fz-x Brand Jawa Yamaha Price ₹ 1.76 Lakhs ₹ 1.36 Lakhs Mileage 30.0 kmpl 48.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 293 cc 149 cc Power 27.33 PS PS 12.4 PS PS