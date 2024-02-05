Saved Articles

Jawa Jawa vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours

Jawa vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jawa Fz-x
BrandJawaYamaha
Price₹ 1.76 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Mileage30.0 kmpl48.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity293 cc149 cc
Power27.33 PS PS12.4 PS PS
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Matte Copper
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.33 PS12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
65 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc149 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm57.3 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4101,54,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2151,36,200
RTO
14,17710,896
Insurance
10,0187,445
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3293,321

    Latest News

    Tata Motors will spearhead the race to launch more electric cars in India this year with as many as four new EVs lined up. Maruti and Skoda will also enter the EV fray with their debut models eVX and Enyaq, respectively.
    Tata Curvv to Skoda Enyaq: Five electric cars to launch in India this year
    5 Feb 2024
    The first vehicle to launch will be the Mahindra XUV.e8 in December 2024. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/vebtorquemotors)
    Mahindra BE.05, XUV.e9 and XUV.e8 spotted high altitude testing in Ladakh
    8 Feb 2024
    Mahindra is testing the XUV.e9 with an interesting camouflage. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Anto Leo Thomson)
    Mahindra XUV.e9 EV spotted ahead of launch
    6 Feb 2024
    The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
    Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome & Metallic Black colours, priced from 1.36 lakh
    8 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
