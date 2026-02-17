In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Jawa vs FZS 25 Comparison