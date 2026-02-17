In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Jawa vs FZS FI V4 Comparison