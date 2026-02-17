In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Jawa vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jawa
|Fz 25 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Jawa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|27.33 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS