|Max Power
|27.33 PS
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
|Stroke
|65 mm
|56.6 mm
|Max Torque
|27.02 Nm
|10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|-
|Displacement
|293 cc
|149.5 cc
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|3
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|76 mm
|58 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹2,01,410
|₹1,63,586
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,77,215
|₹1,44,413
|RTO
|₹14,177
|₹11,553
|Insurance
|₹10,018
|₹7,620
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,329
|₹3,516