In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Jawa vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jawa
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Jawa
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|27.33 PS PS
|10.79 PS PS