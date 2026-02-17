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HomeCompare BikesJawa vs SXL 125 [2020-2025]

Jawa Jawa vs Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Jawa vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jawa Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
BrandJawaVespa
Price₹ 1.76 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Mileage30.0 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity293 cc124 cc
Power27.33 PS PS9.77 PS PS

Filters
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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SXL 125 [2020-2025]
Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Jawa Jawa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L7.4 L
Wheelbase
1369 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm770 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
27.33 PS9.77 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
65 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc124.45 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm52 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double Cradle-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Gas Canister - Twin shock hydraulicDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic ForkAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Twin ExhaustAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
AnalogYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4101,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2151,36,601
RTO
14,17710,928
Insurance
10,0183,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3293,254

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