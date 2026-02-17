In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Jawa vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jawa
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Jawa
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.0 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|27.33 PS PS
|9.77 PS PS