Jawa Jawa vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.33 PS10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Stroke
65 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
11:19.2:1 ± 0.4
Displacement
293 cc149.5 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4101,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2151,37,972
RTO
14,17711,037
Insurance
10,0187,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3293,361

