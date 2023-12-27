In 2023 Jawa Jawa or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Jawa Jawa or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa Jawa Price starts at 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at 1.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm.
Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours.
TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour.
The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
