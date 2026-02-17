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Jawa Jawa vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2026 Jawa Jawa or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Jawa vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jawa Apache rtr 180
BrandJawaTVS
Price₹ 1.76 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage30.0 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity293 cc177.4 cc
Power27.33 PS PS17.13 PS PS

Filters
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
Disc
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Jawa Jawa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L12 L
Wheelbase
1369 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg140 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm200 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
27.33 PS17.13 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm58 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc177.4 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm62 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double CradleDouble Cradle Synchro STIFF
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Gas Canister - Twin shock hydraulicMonotube Inverted Gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic ForkTelescopic Forks
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Twin ExhaustMuffler - Conventional design, TVS SmartXonnect, Voice Assist, Crash Alert, FI Technology, Glide Through Technology, Maximum Power - Sport :17.02 PS @9000 rpm,Urban/ Rain :14.54 PS @ 8200 rpm, Maximum Torque - Urban/ Rain :14.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm, Brake Fluid - DOT 3 / DOT 4
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
AnalogYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4101,46,613
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2151,24,890
RTO
14,1779,991
Insurance
10,01811,732
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3293,151
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr180limited-edition & 1 more variant
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 180 Comparison with other bikes

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