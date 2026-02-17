In 2026 Jawa Jawa or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Jawa vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jawa
|Apache rtr 180
|Brand
|Jawa
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.0 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293 cc
|177.4 cc
|Power
|27.33 PS PS
|17.13 PS PS