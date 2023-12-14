In 2024 Jawa Jawa or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Jawa Jawa or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm & 13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less