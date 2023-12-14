In 2023 Jawa Jawa or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Jawa Jawa or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs 2.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm & 28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less