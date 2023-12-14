Saved Articles

Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.33 PS35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
65 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc312.12 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, Spark Ignited Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm80 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4102,75,205
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2152,42,990
RTO
14,17719,439
Insurance
10,01812,776
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3295,915

    Latest News

    Mahindra owns 60 per cent of Classic Legends, which manufactures two-wheelers such as Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA.
    Mahindra to invest 525 crore in Classic Legends to boost Jawa, Yezdi, BSA
    14 Dec 2023
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is offering several offers with its motorcycles,
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces special offers across its models. Check details
    12 Dec 2023
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month
    Get one month of free fuel with new Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster. But before this date
    21 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
    3 Sept 2021
    The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310, launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh (ex-showroom), gets several cosmetic tweaks as well as minor updates to its BS6 engine for a smoother and refined ride quality.
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: First Look
    31 Aug 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
