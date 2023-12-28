In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Tork Motors Kratos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Tork Motors Kratos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa Jawa Price starts at 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tork Motors Kratos Price starts at 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm.
On the other hand, Kratos engine makes power & torque 7500 w & 38 Nm respectively.
Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours.
The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
Kratos has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
