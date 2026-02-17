In 2026 Jawa Jawa or SVITCH CSR 762 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH CSR 762 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. CSR 762 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Jawa vs CSR 762 Comparison