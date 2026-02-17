In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
Jawa vs V-Strom SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jawa
|V-strom sx
|Brand
|Jawa
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.0 kmpl
|32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|27.33 PS PS
|26.5 PS PS