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Jawa Jawa vs Suzuki V-Strom SX

In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
Jawa vs V-Strom SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jawa V-strom sx
BrandJawaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.76 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage30.0 kmpl32 kmpl
Engine Capacity293 cc249 cc
Power27.33 PS PS26.5 PS PS

Filters
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jawa Jawa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L12 l
Wheelbase
1369 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg167 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Max Power
27.33 PS26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
65 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc249 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC4-stroke, Single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm76.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double Cradle-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Gas Canister - Twin shock hydraulic-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Fork-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Twin ExhaustLubrication System - Wet sump, RakeTrail - 97 mm, ETA Update, Miss Call Alert & Caller id, Whatsapp Alert, Phone Battery Level Display, Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Suzuki Eco Performance, Suzuki Oil Cooling System
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4102,31,475
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2151,98,018
RTO
14,17718,641
Insurance
10,01814,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3294,975

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