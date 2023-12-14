In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less