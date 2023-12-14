In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less