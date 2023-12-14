Saved Articles

Jawa Jawa vs Suzuki Gixxer SF

compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
BS6
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.33 PS13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc155 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm56 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4101,51,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2151,29,300
RTO
14,17713,786
Insurance
10,0188,704
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3293,266

    Latest News

    Mahindra owns 60 per cent of Classic Legends, which manufactures two-wheelers such as Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA.
    Mahindra to invest 525 crore in Classic Legends to boost Jawa, Yezdi, BSA
    14 Dec 2023
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is offering several offers with its motorcycles,
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces special offers across its models. Check details
    12 Dec 2023
    Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month
    Get one month of free fuel with new Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster. But before this date
    21 Dec 2023
    Image used for representational purpose only.
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces mega service camp for owners in these cities
    7 Dec 2023
