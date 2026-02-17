In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Jawa vs Gixxer Comparison