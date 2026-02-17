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Jawa Jawa vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Jawa vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jawa Gixxer
BrandJawaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.76 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage30.0 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity293 cc155 cc
Power27.33 PS PS13.6 PS PS

Filters
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jawa Jawa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L12 L
Wheelbase
1369 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm795 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
27.33 PS13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc155 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm56 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double Cradle-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Gas Canister - Twin shock hydraulicSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic ForkTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Twin ExhaustSuzuki Ride Connect
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4101,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2151,26,421
RTO
14,17712,913
Insurance
10,01813,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3293,275

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