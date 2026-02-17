In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
Jawa vs Meteor 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jawa
|Meteor 350
|Brand
|Jawa
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.0 kmpl
|41.88 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|27.33 PS PS
|20.21 PS PS