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Jawa Jawa vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Jawa vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jawa Himalayan
BrandJawaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.76 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage30.0 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity293 cc411 cc
Power27.33 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Jawa Jawa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L15+/- 0.5 L
Wheelbase
1369 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg199 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Max Power
27.33 PS24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
65 mm86 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc411 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double CradleHalf-duplex split cradle frame
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Gas Canister - Twin shock hydraulicMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic ForkTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
Single Channel-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Twin Exhaust-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4102,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2152,15,900
RTO
14,17717,772
Insurance
10,01820,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3295,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ivory colour gets retro-themed ‘42’ decals and chequered-flag motif
Jawa 42 gets new Ivory colour option with retro decals at 1.85 lakh
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Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
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22 May 2023
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
New Jawa 42 FJ 350 first look: Based on Jawa 42, gets bigger and bolder
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