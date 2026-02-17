In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Jawa vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jawa
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Jawa
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.0 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|27.33 PS PS
|24.3 bhp PS