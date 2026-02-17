In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Jawa vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jawa
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|Jawa
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.0 kmpl
|41.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|27.33 PS PS
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm