Jawa Jawa vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price

Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.33 PS19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
65 mm90 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:18.5:1
Displacement
293 cc346 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm70 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4101,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2151,38,726
RTO
14,17711,728
Insurance
10,0188,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3293,413

