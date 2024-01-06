In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less