In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Rowwet Trono choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Rowwet Trono Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. Trono has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Jawa vs Trono Comparison