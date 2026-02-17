In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Rowwet Rame XL choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Rowwet Rame XL Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. Rame XL has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Jawa vs Rame XL Comparison