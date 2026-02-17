In 2026 Jawa Jawa or River Indie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the River Indie Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, Indie engine makes power & torque 6700 W & 26 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. Indie has a range of up to 163 km/charge.
Jawa vs Indie Comparison