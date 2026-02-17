In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. RV400 BRZ has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge.
Jawa vs RV400 BRZ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jawa
|Rv400 brz
|Brand
|Jawa
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|80-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|30.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.24 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|293 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours