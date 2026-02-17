In 2026 Jawa Jawa or PURE EV eTryst 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, eTryst 350 engine makes power & torque 4.0 kW & 60 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. eTryst 350 has a range of up to 111-171 km/charge.
Jawa vs eTryst 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jawa
|Etryst 350
|Brand
|Jawa
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|111-171 km/charge
|Mileage
|30.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|293 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours (100%)