In 2026 Jawa Jawa or PURE EV EcoDryft choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV EcoDryft Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, EcoDryft engine makes power & torque 3.0 kW W & 40 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. EcoDryft has a range of up to 106-171 km/charge.
Jawa vs EcoDryft Comparison