In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa Jawa Price starts at 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm.
On the other hand, S1 Air engine makes power & torque 6000 W & 58 Nm respectively.
Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours.
The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
S1 Air has a range of up to 101 km/charge.
