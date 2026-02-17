In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Okinawa Dual 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Dual 100 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. Dual 100 has a range of up to 129 km/charge.
Jawa vs Dual 100 Comparison