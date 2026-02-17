In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. Ferrato Disruptor has a range of up to 109 km/charge.
Jawa vs Ferrato Disruptor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jawa
|Ferrato disruptor
|Brand
|Jawa
|Okaya EV
|Price
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|109 km/charge
|Mileage
|30.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.97 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|293 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.