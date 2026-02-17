In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Numeros Diplos pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Numeros Diplos pro Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. Diplos pro has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
Jawa vs Diplos pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jawa
|Diplos pro
|Brand
|Jawa
|Numeros
|Price
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|140 km/charge
|Mileage
|30.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|293 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3.5-4 Hrs.