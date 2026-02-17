In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Numeros Diplos i-pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Numeros Diplos i-pro Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (last recorded price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. Diplos i-pro has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
Jawa vs Diplos i-pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jawa
|Diplos i-pro
|Brand
|Jawa
|Numeros
|Price
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|140 km/charge
|Mileage
|30.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.7 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|293 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3.5-4 Hrs.