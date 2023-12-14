In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Matter Aera Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, Aera engine makes power & torque 10000 & 32 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. Aera has a range of up to 125 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less