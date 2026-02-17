In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Jawa vs Racer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jawa
|Racer
|Brand
|Jawa
|Maruthisan
|Price
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|30.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.6 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|293 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.