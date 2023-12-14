Saved Articles

Jawa Jawa vs Maruthisan Beat

In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Maruthisan Beat choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Beat
Maruthisan Beat
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.33 PS-
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
27.02 Nm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
76 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4101,77,276
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2151,70,263
RTO
14,1772,122
Insurance
10,0184,891
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3293,810

