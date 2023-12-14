In 2024 Jawa Jawa or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Jawa Jawa or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm.
On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25 PS @ 10000 rpm & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively.
Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours.
KTM offers the RC 200 in 1 colour.
The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
The RC 200 mileage is around 31.0 kmpl.
