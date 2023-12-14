Saved Articles

Jawa Jawa vs KTM RC 125

In 2024 Jawa Jawa or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RC 125
KTM RC 125
BS6
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.33 PS14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
65 mm47.2 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc124.7 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4102,07,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2151,80,538
RTO
14,17714,773
Insurance
10,0188,219
Accessories Charges
04,044
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3294,461

