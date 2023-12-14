Saved Articles

Jawa Jawa vs KTM 250 Adventure

In 2024 Jawa Jawa or KTM 250 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
250 Adventure
KTM 250 Adventure
STD
₹2.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.33 PS30 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm61.1 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm24 Nm @7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:112.5 : 1
Displacement
293 cc248.76 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4V DOHC Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm72 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4102,59,306
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2152,30,000
RTO
14,17718,400
Insurance
10,01810,906
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3295,573

