In 2024 Jawa Jawa or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, 200 Duke engine makes power & torque 25 PS & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. KTM offers the 200 Duke in 2 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The 200 Duke mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.