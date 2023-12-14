Saved Articles

Jawa Jawa vs KTM 200 Duke

In 2024 Jawa Jawa or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
STD
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.33 PS25 PS
Stroke
65 mm49 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc200 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm72 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4102,24,416
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2151,96,685
RTO
14,17715,734
Insurance
10,01811,997
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3294,823

