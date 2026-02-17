In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Komaki DT 3000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki DT 3000 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. DT 3000 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge.
Jawa vs DT 3000 Comparison