In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less