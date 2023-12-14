In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm.
On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours.
Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours.
The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
