Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesJawa vs W175

Jawa Jawa vs Kawasaki W175

In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.33 PS13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
65 mm52.4 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc177 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm65.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4101,56,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2151,35,000
RTO
14,17710,800
Insurance
10,01810,960
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3293,369

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Mahindra owns 60 per cent of Classic Legends, which manufactures two-wheelers such as Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA.
    Mahindra to invest 525 crore in Classic Legends to boost Jawa, Yezdi, BSA
    14 Dec 2023
    The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
    2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
    12 Dec 2023
    Kawasaki W175 in new Metallic Ocean Blue colour scheme.
    Kawasaki W175 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
    2 Jan 2024
    Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month
    Get one month of free fuel with new Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster. But before this date
    21 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    View all
     