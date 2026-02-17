In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Jitendra JMT 1000 3K choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JMT 1000 3K Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. JMT 1000 3K has a range of up to 126 km/charge.
Jawa vs JMT 1000 3K Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jawa
|Jmt 1000 3k
|Brand
|Jawa
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|₹ 1.28 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|126 km/charge
|Mileage
|30.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.12 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|293 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-4.5 Hrs.