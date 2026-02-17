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Jawa Jawa vs Jawa 42 Bobber

In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Jawa 42 Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, 42 Bobber engine makes power & torque 29.92 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Jawa offers the 42 Bobber in 5 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl.
Jawa vs 42 Bobber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jawa 42 bobber
BrandJawaJawa
Price₹ 1.76 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage30.0 kmpl30.56 kmpl
Engine Capacity293 cc334 cc
Power27.33 PS PS29.92 PS PS

Filters
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
42 Bobber
Jawa 42 Bobber
Moonstone White
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jawa Jawa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Handle Bar View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L12.5 L
Wheelbase
1369 mm1485 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg185 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Max Power
27.33 PS29.92 PS
Stroke
65 mm65 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm30 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc334 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Sroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double Cradle-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Gas Canister - Twin shock hydraulicMono Shock Absorber, Gas Filled With 7 Step Adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic ForkTelescopic Forks, 35 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Twin Exhaust-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
AnalogAnalog
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4102,20,521
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2151,93,133
RTO
14,17715,450
Insurance
10,01811,938
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3294,739

42 Bobber Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 Bobber vs Meteor 350
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 Bobber vs 42
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 Bobber vs Interceptor 650

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