In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Jawa 42 Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, 42 Bobber engine makes power & torque 29.92 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Jawa offers the 42 Bobber in 5 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl.
Jawa vs 42 Bobber Comparison