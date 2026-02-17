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Jawa Jawa vs Jawa 42

In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Jawa vs 42 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jawa 42
BrandJawaJawa
Price₹ 1.76 Lakhs₹ 1.59 Lakhs
Mileage30.0 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity293 cc294.72 cc
Power27.33 PS PS27.32 PS PS

Filters
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Jawa Jawa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L13.2 L
Wheelbase
1369 mm1369 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg184 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm788 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
27.33 PS27.32 PS
Stroke
65 mm65 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm26.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc294.72 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm76 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double Cradle-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Gas Canister - Twin shock hydraulicTwin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic ForkTelescopic Forks, 35 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Twin Exhaust-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
AnalogYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4101,83,556
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2151,59,431
RTO
14,17712,754
Insurance
10,01811,371
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3293,945
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs RS 457
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 350
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 42 Bobber
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs Speed 400

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Jawa 42 gets new Ivory colour option with retro decals at 1.85 lakh
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