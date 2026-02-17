In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Jawa vs 42 Comparison